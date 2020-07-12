 Andre Drummond Devastated After Seeing Implosion of Palace of Auburn Hills | Cavaliers Nation
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond was shattered to see the implosion of the Palace of Auburn Hills, the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

The star expressed his anguish by posting an Instagram Story.

The Pistons drafted Drummond with the No. 9 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The two-time All-Star played in Detroit for just over eight seasons. He holds the record for most offensive rebounds in Pistons history.

Back in February, the Pistons shipped Drummond to the Cavs in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick.

The coronavirus pandemic truncated Drummond’s initial impressions in Cleveland. Still, he showed the Cavs his potential in mighty ways.

As a member of the Cavs, Drummond put up 17.5 points, 11.1 boards and 1.5 steals per game this year.

The newcomer is expected to exercise his player option this offseason stay in Cleveland for at least one more year.

