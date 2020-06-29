Report: Cavs Convert Dean Wade’s Two-Way Deal Into Multiyear Contract

The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted Dean Wade’s two-way deal into a multiyear contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Cavaliers have converted the two-way contract of F Dean Wade into a multi-year deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2020

After going undrafted from Kansas State University in the 2019 NBA Draft, Wade signed his two-way deal with the Cavaliers in July.

He didn’t see much action in the NBA this season, appearing in just 12 games while averaging 1.7 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.

His best game of the season came against the Los Angeles Clippers in January, when he recorded six points, eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks in about 14 minutes.

Wade also averaged 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the G League for the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ G League affiliate.

The Cavaliers obviously believe in his potential and are hoping that he turns out to be a good investment for the team.