LaVar Ball Doesn’t Want His Son LaMelo to Have Anything to Do With Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers could end up taking LaMelo Ball in October’s scheduled draft, though the prospect’s father, LaVar, is currently hoping that his son isn’t selected by the Golden State Warriors.

During an appearance on the “Say Less with Kaz” podcast, the elder Ball spoke about how his son’s time on the court would be limited due to the depth of the Warriors’ veteran backcourt, primarily shooting guard Klay Thompson.

“That’s the part I don’t like about Golden State,” the elder Ball said. “They got Klay and the other guys, and now you want to put Melo in that mix to say you got to follow these guys. Melo ain’t no follower. He don’t need to do what they do, let them do they thing. “There’s a reason you are looking at my son. He’s talented and can play the game. It ain’t that hard. Guy is open, and you pass it to them. You open and you been working on your shot? Shoot the ball. It’s fast-paced, it’s good. But don’t be like Melo got to his turn and wait for two or three years to go by and learn from the veterans. Ain’t about that. Can you play or not?”

The younger Ball is considered to be one of the best players in this year’s draft and has been closely watched by NBA scouts over the past few years.

The comments of the elder Ball don’t appear to have taken into consideration that the Cavaliers have invested heavily in young backcourt players during the previous two drafts.

If the younger Ball were chosen by the Cavs, he would be competing for playing time at guard with players like Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler.

Still, the Cavaliers have indicated that the guard depth they currently have wouldn’t preclude them from drafting the younger Ball, if they feel he’s the best player available.

However, one factor that could determine whether the Cavaliers end up choosing the younger Ball is how much they want to deal with the elder Ball’s constant critiquing of the teams that any of his sons play for at any given time.

The younger Ball may end up being worth such an investment, but it’s a decision that won’t be taking place for nearly four months.