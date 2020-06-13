Collin Sexton’s Lofty Goals for Next Season: ‘I Want to Push Towards That All-Star Game’

Having now begun preparation for the 2020-21 season, Collin Sexton is focusing his energies on becoming an All-Star for the Cleveland Cavaliers next year.

Sexton, who has seen a series of highs and lows during his first two NBA seasons, indicated how much he wants to be part of the electric atmosphere that the annual classic provides.

“I want to push towards that All-Star Game,” Sexton said during a Zoom call with reporters on Friday. “I know what (that stage) feels like and it just makes me hungry and makes me want to work that much harder. That’s what’s next for me.”

During Sexton’s rookie season in 2018-19, he wasn’t selected for the Rising Stars Challenge that takes place during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

That snub spurred Sexton once play resumed in February 2019, and he was impressive enough to be chosen for that same competition this past February. In that game, he scored 21 points.

The 21-year-old Sexton’s next step up the ladder is to actually be chosen for the All-Star Game itself, a challenging prospect considering the level of talent in the league.

The Cavaliers’ lack of success during Sexton’s first two seasons have largely limited the type of league-wide recognition that helps in the All-Star selection process. Yet, he finished the 2019-20 season by averaging 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

The NBA’s suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic put an abrupt end to a strong run by Sexton, who had averaged 30.0 points over the Cavaliers’ final five games.

Sexton was crushed when the Cavs were one of the eight teams who weren’t selected to finish out the 2019-20 regular season. However, it appears he’ll use this latest snub to make a strong case for being an All-Star next season.