Report: Cavs to Take ‘Long Look’ at Derrick Jones Jr. in Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to take a look at Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency this offseason, according to John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“I expect Cleveland to take a long look at Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr., a high-flying 6-6 combo forward who is only 23, but the Cavs will have a lot of company,” Hollinger wrote. “Even with a full MLE offer, I’m not sure the Cavs can win here.”

Jones Jr. is best known for his entertaining slam dunks. However, the 23-year-old has a ton more in his arsenal.

Before the novel coronavirus paused the 2019-20 season, Jones Jr. was having the best campaign of his career. He is posting 8.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes per game this season.

Although he doesn’t provide superstar production, he does all the little things that contribute to winning. The highflier plays great defense, hustles with passion and finishes around the rim.

The youngster is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the season.

While the Heat are gearing up for a deep playoff run in Orlando, Fla., the Cavaliers are extending their already long hiatus.

The Cavs were not invited to the NBA’s resumption of the 2019-20 season. However, the rebuilding squad will get a chance to watch and scout other upcoming free agents, such as Jones Jr., this summer.