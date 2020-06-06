Report: Cavs Member Says Team Missed ‘Monumental’ Opportunity by Not Qualifying for NBA’s Resumption

The Cleveland Cavaliers will not be returning to games this season, as the NBA has decided to go with a 22-team resumption plan beginning July 31.

According to one member of the organization, the Cavs, who were just 19-46 on the season, missed out on a great opportunity to help their young team grow under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“It would’ve been monumental for our young, growing team to be there,” one member of the organization told Cleveland.com. “There’s no comp to what those other teams are going to get. We’re not going to make up for that advantage, but we have to have something because eight or nine straight months without games sets us back and it sets the league back. We don’t want that. Nobody does.”

While the Cavaliers were hoping to get more game time to develop in the 2019-20 season, they are now focusing their efforts to finding new avenues to ensure the team is prepared for next season.

“We’re working with the league to say, what about us,” a member of the front office explained. “We need something to bridge the gap. Something that gives us meaningful time to work together, some level of competition for our guys. The NBA is aware and open-minded to it.”

The NBA suspended its season on March 11, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the All-Star break, the Cavaliers were 5-6 in 11 games prior to the suspension. That solid stretch took place under the leadership of Bickerstaff.

For a team that has an average age of 24.9, development over the offseason and into next season will be crucial for Cleveland going forward.