Pelicans Rookie Declares LeBron James Buzzer-Beater Favorite Game-Winner in NBA History

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes recently shared his favorite game-winner of all time.

The big man revealed that his favorite clutch shot ever is former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ dagger against the Chicago Bulls during Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The game-winner marked one of James’ clutchest shots ever.

Heading into the pivotal road game, the Cavs trailed the Bulls, 2-1, in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs badly needed a win to avoid a 3-1 deficit in the second-round series.

The competitive contest went down to the wire. However, with the score tied up with 1.5 seconds left, the Cavs wisely went to James on the final possession.

Of course, the four-time MVP delivered, as he knocked down a clutch triple at the buzzer to tie up the series. James finished the contest with 27 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in just over 43 minutes of action.

The Cavs went on to win the series in six games. Surely, James’ huge shot turned the series around and propelled the Cavs to victory.

Hayes, who was just a young teenager when James hit the prolific game-winner against the Bulls, is obviously still in awe of the recollection.

The rookie is putting up 7.5 points and 4.0 boards per game this season.