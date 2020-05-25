- Pelicans Rookie Declares LeBron James Buzzer-Beater Favorite Game-Winner in NBA History
- J.B. Bickerstaff on Collin Sexton: ‘You Will Not Find a Guy Who Is More Serious About His Game’
- Andre Drummond Leaves Waitress Stunned as He Leaves Enormous Tip on Check
- Kendrick Perkins Says James Harden Better All-Around Player Than Stephen Curry
- Report: International Club to Target Ante Zizic This Offseason
- Kevin Porter Jr. Sends Passionate Message to City of Cleveland
- Khloe Kardashian Sends NSFW Message to Woman Claiming to Be Mother of Tristan Thompson’s Son
- Ranking the 10 Best Players in Cleveland Cavaliers History
- Stunning New Nike Ad Parallels Cavs Coming Back in 2016 Finals to World Returning From Pandemic
- Former Cavs Coach Praises J.B. Bickerstaff for Getting Players to Care About Each Other and Winning
Pelicans Rookie Declares LeBron James Buzzer-Beater Favorite Game-Winner in NBA History
- Updated: May 25, 2020
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jaxson Hayes recently shared his favorite game-winner of all time.
The big man revealed that his favorite clutch shot ever is former Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James’ dagger against the Chicago Bulls during Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Q: What is your favorite game-winner in NBA History? #NBATogether
– @NBAHistory
A: 🔊 @hayes_jaxson 🏀 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/LtIKkubpHk
— NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2020
The game-winner marked one of James’ clutchest shots ever.
Heading into the pivotal road game, the Cavs trailed the Bulls, 2-1, in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Cavs badly needed a win to avoid a 3-1 deficit in the second-round series.
The competitive contest went down to the wire. However, with the score tied up with 1.5 seconds left, the Cavs wisely went to James on the final possession.
Of course, the four-time MVP delivered, as he knocked down a clutch triple at the buzzer to tie up the series. James finished the contest with 27 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds in just over 43 minutes of action.
The Cavs went on to win the series in six games. Surely, James’ huge shot turned the series around and propelled the Cavs to victory.
Hayes, who was just a young teenager when James hit the prolific game-winner against the Bulls, is obviously still in awe of the recollection.
The rookie is putting up 7.5 points and 4.0 boards per game this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login