Kevin Porter Jr. Sends Passionate Message to City of Cleveland

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. has been one of the few bright spots for a rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers team this season.

While the team is currently last in the Eastern Conference, there are plenty reasons to be excited for the future, including Porter Jr.

The 20-year-old shooting guard also seems thrilled to be playing in Cleveland, and he said as much in his latest social media post.

The Cavaliers paid quite a sum to acquire Porter Jr. in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The University of Southern California product was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 30th overall pick.

However, the Cavaliers coveted him so much that they gave up a total of four second-round draft picks and cash considerations to trade for him.

While Porter Jr. had a rough start to his NBA career, he has been able to show flashes of his potential.

He had a seven-game stretch from January to February where he scored in double digits. He then followed that up two weeks later with the best game of his young career, posting a season-high 30 points.

Before the season was put on hiatus, Porter Jr. was averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.