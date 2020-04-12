Andre Drummond Teaming Up With JBL to Provide Headphones to Schools for Virtual Classes

The current coronavirus pandemic has forced students across the country to continue their education online, with Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond one of a number of athletes stepping up to help that process.

Drummond and audio equipment manufacturer JBL will team up to donate headphones to students in both Cleveland and Detroit schools that can’t attend school because of the pandemic.

“The donation, through Little Kids Rock, is intended to help kids nationwide with e-learning and will go directly to supporting virtual online classes and free streaming music lessons,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit dedicated to innovating music education in schools.”

On Saturday, Drummond went on social media to offer his own thoughts about why the donation is so important.

“Life has changed a lot in the last month, including students,” Drummond said. “I’m teaming up with my partners at JBL to provide kids in need of both Cleveland and Detroit with headphones so that they can stay focused in a new learning environment and stay successful in the classroom. We can beat this together.”

The donations to the two cities stem from the fact that prior to being traded to the Cavaliers in February, Drummond had spent his entire NBA career as a member of the Detroit Pistons.

Drummond, who had only played eight games with the Cavaliers before play was suspended on March 11, was dealt by the Pistons shortly before the trade deadline. The veteran’s uncertain status beyond this season, because of a player option in the remaining year of his contract, was a key reason for the move.

While some reports have indicated that Drummond will pick up that option and play with the Cavs next season, nothing official has been announced.

Regardless of that final decision, Drummond’s effort to aid students during a time of need is philanthropy that’s deserving of recognition.