Report: Cavs to Be Without 5 Key Players Tonight vs. Jazz
- Updated: March 2, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be significantly handicapped on Monday.
The team could miss up to five rotation players against the Utah Jazz on Monday.
#Cavs' Andre Drummond (left calf) doubtful tonight vs. Jazz, while 4 more are out — Darius Garland (left groin strain), Tristan Thompson (left knee contusion), Dante Exum (left ankle sprain), Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot plantar fasciitis)
— Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) March 2, 2020
The Cavs will definitely be without the services of Darius Garland, Tristan Thompson, Dante Exum and Alfonzo McKinnie. Newcomer Andre Drummond is likely to sit out on Monday as well.
Following the All-Star break, the Cavs have a 3-3 record under the leadership of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
The rebuilding squad captured big wins against the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
While the Cavs will be shorthanded against the Jazz, they will surely put up a formidable fight. Perhaps the face of the fight will be bulldog Collin Sexton, who has yet to miss a game during his NBA career.
The sophomore is putting up 20.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season. He has stepped up in leadership, scored at will when needed and worked extremely hard to find success.
