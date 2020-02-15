Darius Garland Being Compared to Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers prized rookie Darius Garland has steadily improved throughout his first season in the NBA, and now his three-point shooting is drawing comparisons to that of two of the league’s best sharpshooters.

According to Forbes’ Evan Dammarell, Garland is reminding an NBA scout of stars like Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.

“As time passes, you start to see what made Garland so intriguing in the 2019 draft,” said one unnamed scout. “He has shown flashes of things that make you think of Damian Lillard or Steph Curry with his three-point shooting and some of his playmaking. He won’t be the next Steph, but he has the potential to be a special player. ”

Those comparisons should come as music to the ears of Cavs fans everywhere.

Garland began the 2019-20 season off quite slowly. He averaged just 11.3 points and 3.0 assists per game in his first full month in the NBA. In comparison, he averaged 14.4 points and 5.3 assists per game last month.

While he is only shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc so far in his NBA career, he has shown the ability to get hot from deep on multiple different occasions.

Garland still has a lot more to prove before he can truly be compared to Lillard and Curry.

Still, it’s incredibly promising to hear that NBA scouts see a potentially bright future for the 20-year-old guard.