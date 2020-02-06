 Report: Cavs Finalizing Trade to Acquire Pistons Big Man Andre Drummond | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Cavs Finalizing Trade to Acquire Pistons Big Man Andre Drummond

Report: Cavs Finalizing Trade to Acquire Pistons Big Man Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond Detroit Pistons

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond.

In return, the Cavs are sending Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round draft pick.

Cavs center Tristan Thompson had been at the center of trade talks involving the Cavs, but he seems to be safe at the moment.

Drummond is currently averaging 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the Pistons.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login