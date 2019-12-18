Video: J.R. Smith's Wife Exposes Him for Cheating With Candice Patton From ‘The Flash’ | Cavaliers Nation

Rumors have been swirling that J.R. Smith has been having an affair with actress Candice Patton, best known for playing Iris West on the hit series “The Flash.”

Smith’s wife, Jewel Harris, seemingly confirmed it through a video posted on her Instagram account.

In her video, Harris can be seen emotionally praying about the matter.

JR Smith wife just exposed him for cheating with Candice Patton from The Flash 😭 pic.twitter.com/xWoBhmKuhR — dom (@DOMINlC23) December 18, 2019

“We are all hurting,” Harris says. “Everybody is hurting. Not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting. And Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting. I pray, Lord Father God, for Candice that you please just mend her heart, Lord Father God. For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.”

Smith and Harris tied the knot in 2016 and have three daughters together. Smith has another daughter from a previous relationship.

The rumors began back in November when Smith and Patton were filmed together at a Halloween party in Las Vegas. The actress can be seen making a suggestive gesture beside the former Cavs player.

While Harris has already spoken about the situation, neither Smith nor Patton has yet to comment directly on the accusations.

