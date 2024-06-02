Latest update on Isaac Okoro paints murky picture regarding his Cavs future

Isaac Okoro, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has had a serviceable NBA stint so far.

More known for his defensive acumen, he made strides toward becoming a bigger threat on offense this season. Consequently, other teams might consider stealing Okoro from the Cavs when he hits the market as a restricted free agent in the coming offseason.

A speculative landing spot for the promising swingman has emerged. Los Angeles Lakers beat writer Dan Woike recently discussed some players the Lakers could target this summer, and Okoro was among those he wrote about.

Perhaps more notably, he also wrote about Cleveland’s role in Okoro’s future.

“Okoro would be pricier — a restricted free agent who showed real offensive growth while always possessing the defensive tools teams value,” Woike wrote. “Would Cleveland just match an offer at the tax-payer midlevel? The general sense is that there would at least be conversations, so there’d possibly be a window for a team to land the 23-year-old wing.”

Okoro has continued to build a reputation for his hounding defense on opposing wings and ball handlers. Orlando Magic players certainly found it tough to score against him when the two teams met in the first round of the playoffs this season.

However, one of the knocks on his game has been his middling offense. In his first four regular seasons in the NBA, he has never averaged 10 points per game or better. His average scoring even took a dip in the 2024 playoffs, when he put up just 5.5 points per game, nearly four less than his average in the regular season.

It’s worth noting, though, that Okoro has significantly improved on offense over the years. In the 2023-24 regular season, he averaged 9.4 points per contest on 49.0 percent shooting. He also sank 1.2 3-pointers per match and shot 39.1 percent from behind the arc — both career-highs.

It remains to be seen if Okoro will stay in Cleveland or find a new home. The Cavs might find it challenging to replace his perimeter defense if another squad offers him a contract that they don’t match.

The franchise is reportedly inclined not to break up its core four and could need Okoro to provide the team with someone who can cover for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and make things easier for rim protectors Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.