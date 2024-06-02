Cavs Rumors

Latest update on Isaac Okoro paints murky picture regarding his Cavs future

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Isaac Okoro Cavs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Okoro, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has had a serviceable NBA stint so far.

More known for his defensive acumen, he made strides toward becoming a bigger threat on offense this season. Consequently, other teams might consider stealing Okoro from the Cavs when he hits the market as a restricted free agent in the coming offseason.

A speculative landing spot for the promising swingman has emerged. Los Angeles Lakers beat writer Dan Woike recently discussed some players the Lakers could target this summer, and Okoro was among those he wrote about.

Perhaps more notably, he also wrote about Cleveland’s role in Okoro’s future.

“Okoro would be pricier — a restricted free agent who showed real offensive growth while always possessing the defensive tools teams value,” Woike wrote. “Would Cleveland just match an offer at the tax-payer midlevel? The general sense is that there would at least be conversations, so there’d possibly be a window for a team to land the 23-year-old wing.”

Okoro has continued to build a reputation for his hounding defense on opposing wings and ball handlers. Orlando Magic players certainly found it tough to score against him when the two teams met in the first round of the playoffs this season.

However, one of the knocks on his game has been his middling offense. In his first four regular seasons in the NBA, he has never averaged 10 points per game or better. His average scoring even took a dip in the 2024 playoffs, when he put up just 5.5 points per game, nearly four less than his average in the regular season.

It’s worth noting, though, that Okoro has significantly improved on offense over the years. In the 2023-24 regular season, he averaged 9.4 points per contest on 49.0 percent shooting. He also sank 1.2 3-pointers per match and shot 39.1 percent from behind the arc — both career-highs.

It remains to be seen if Okoro will stay in Cleveland or find a new home. The Cavs might find it challenging to replace his perimeter defense if another squad offers him a contract that they don’t match.

The franchise is reportedly inclined not to break up its core four and could need Okoro to provide the team with someone who can cover for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and make things easier for rim protectors Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Koby Altman Cavs
NBA exec offers peek into what Cavs might be thinking during coaching search
Cavs News
Alec Burks New York Knicks
Former Cavs guard blames NBA politics for inconsistent role Alec Burks had on Knicks
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA executive says Cavs are ‘weirdly optimistic’ about retaining Donovan Mitchell
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Austin Reaves
‘How much do the Cavaliers like Austin Reaves?’ Donovan Mitchell-to-Lakers trade buzz continues
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?