Report: Rockets could try to trade No. 3 pick and more for Donovan Mitchell amid interest in Cavs star

The Houston Rockets could be potential trade suitors for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell if he becomes available this offseason, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

“Another possibility, if the Rockets were to move the No. 3 pick, is packaging it with additional assets for a star,” Iko wrote. “Houston is flush with young talent and draft capital that could appeal to teams with elite talent in flux. One player who fits is Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. The Rockets are among those interested in the 27-year-old and have been monitoring his situation for months, league sources say. The Cavaliers guard’s delay in inking a long-term extension, coupled with another disheartening playoff exit, only adds to speculation about his future. Such a move for an All-NBA type player would be more suitable than for others who could potentially be available — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges — for example.”

Mitchell is under contract for the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the 2025-26 season, but there’s a chance that he could put some pressure on the Cavs if he refuses to sign an extension this offseason.

If that’s the case, Cleveland may have to consider trading Mitchell to avoid potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

Houston has a few young assets such as Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Tari Eason and others that could be potential options to entice Cleveland to move on from the All-Star guard.

The Rockets, who nearly made the play-in tournament in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season, acquired two veterans in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason in an attempt to make a run at a playoff spot.

While the Rockets came up short, they did see big man Alperen Sengun develop into a star player that could pair nicely with a guard like Mitchell. Sengun averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

Despite rumors that Cleveland may move on from Mitchell, it has been reported that the franchise is optimistic about bringing back the five-time All-Star.

Not only that, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst speculated that the Cavs are more likely to consider Jarrett Allen trades over the next month rather than Mitchell deals.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Mitchell appeared in 55 games for the Cavs and averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s a proven scorer that could take Houston to the next level, but the Rockets would need the Cavs to be interested in one of their young players and the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

For a Cleveland team that is looking to compete for a title, the No. 3 overall pick may not be as intriguing if it costs the Cavs their best player.

This offseason should be an exciting one for Cavs fans with so much up in the air about the team’s future.