Cavs News

Former Cavs guard blames NBA politics for inconsistent role Alec Burks had on Knicks

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Alec Burks New York Knicks
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Cook — who appeared in seven games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2020-21 regular season — said on X (previously Twitter) that Alec Burks never got an opportunity to receive consistent minutes for the New York Knicks because of NBA politics.

Cook averaged 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game on 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range in his single season in Cleveland.

Prior to Game 3 of New York’s second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, Burks hardly saw the floor during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. But in the final five games of the series, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau decided to insert Burks into the team’s rotation, and the 32-year-old made the most of his opportunities.

During that span, Burks averaged a solid 17.8 points per contest. He also scored 20 points or more in two of the five games, as he dropped 20 points in New York’s Game 4 loss and 26 points while shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from deep in Game 7.

But Burks’ scoring punch wasn’t enough to earn the Knicks their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, considering New York lost Game 7 at Madison Square Garden by 21 points thanks to an incredible collective scoring display from the Pacers, who totaled 130 points on 67.1 percent accuracy from the floor.

The Knicks acquired Burks along with Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons back in February in exchange for Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Ryan Arcidiacono, cash considerations and a pair of second-round picks.

Burks has had two separate stints as a member of the iconic Knicks franchise. Prior to being traded to New York earlier this year, the guard spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Knicks and helped the team make an appearance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The NBA journeyman is set to hit free agency this summer, so it’s unclear if he will still be a member of the Knicks in the 2024-25 season. But considering the impact Burks had on the offensive side of the ball against the Pacers, New York would seemingly be wise to at least consider inking him to a new deal.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA executive says Cavs are ‘weirdly optimistic’ about retaining Donovan Mitchell
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Austin Reaves
‘How much do the Cavaliers like Austin Reaves?’ Donovan Mitchell-to-Lakers trade buzz continues
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell claps back at report that he ‘grew frustrated’ with some teammates
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cavs release loaded injury report for do-or-die Game 5 vs. Celtics
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?