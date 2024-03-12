Cavs insider predicts Donovan Mitchell will sign max extension: ‘He’s happy in Cleveland’

The future of Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been an exhausting topic for Cavs fans due to speculation and chatter that he will leave the organization once his contract ends.

However, there have also been indications that all the talk about Mitchell’s future has been overblown, and the latest from one Cavs insider may calm the nerves of fans.

I predict Mitchell signs max extension with Cavs. But how things play out from here could have something to do with that. I’ve been told repeatedly he’s happy in Cleveland. https://t.co/3Gj18Clvdf — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 12, 2024

The Cavs will be able to offer Mitchell a max contract extension this offseason. His decision on that offer will be crucial. The scenario many fans fear is one where the two sides don’t come to an agreement this offseason, opening the door for the 2024-25 season to be Mitchell’s last with Cleveland. He has a player option on his deal for the 2025-26 campaign that he could decline.

Mitchell’s squad is enjoying a strong season, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record. The 27-year-old has had a major hand in the team’s success. He’s averaging 28.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

It’s possible that Cleveland’s performance in the 2024 NBA Playoffs will help shape Mitchell’s future. In his first season with the Cavs, they were unable to win a playoff series, and they’re looking for a very different result this time around. They may need to prove to him that they’re capable of making a run in the postseason.

For now, the focus is on what remains of the 2023-24 regular season, as the Cavs have a lot to play for. They’re still in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the East, which is currently held by the Milwaukee Bucks. Just one game separates the two teams.

The Cavs have lost two games in a row, so they’ll need to get back on track in order to make up some ground on the Bucks. Cleveland is about to begin a three-game road trip that will feature games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

When the season is over, Cleveland can take a more serious look at Mitchell’s future.