Cavs News

How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors including live stream info, odds, TV channel and start time

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Stephen Curry and Chris Paul
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

At 2-4, the Cavs are looking to avoid falling further in the standings. That might be a tall task, as the Warriors currently sport a 5-1 standing and have won all four of their games on the road early in the 2023-24 campaign. Even so, odds have the home squad a bit favored to win.

How to watch Cavs vs. Warriors

When: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Odds: Cavs minus-1.5; O/U 224.5
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass or NBC Sports Bay Area
Online streaming: fuboTV

Golden State is coming off two straight wins that were decided by game-winners by the Splash Brothers. Against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Klay Thompson hit a jumper with 1.1 seconds left on the game clock to lift the Warriors to a 102-101 victory.

Two nights after, it was Stephen Curry’s turn to display his clutch genes, sinking a layup with 0.2 seconds remaining to help his squad defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-139 on the road.

On the other hand, the Cavs are off to an inauspicious start, losing all of their first three home contests this season. Their defense has been missing so far in this campaign, allowing opponents to put up 110.8 points per game, good for No. 12 in the league. In contrast, they ranked first in that department last season.

Another challenge for the team is that the injury report shows that Ty Jerome won’t play, while Isaac Okoro is questionable to suit up.

Hopefully, Cavs starters Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have completely recovered from their respective injuries.

Garland played in Cleveland’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets before sitting out the next four matches. He made his return to the court in the Cavs’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. As for Allen, his season debut came against the Pacers. He saw just 21 minutes of action, putting up 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

If the Cavs are at full strength, they appear equipped to fend off what is expected to be a tough challenge from Golden State, especially since they will have the support of the home crowd behind them.

The franchises share a rich history, as their rivalry from 2014 to 2018 defined the NBA. That already seems a long time ago, as the Cavs have since gone on a rebuild. Golden State’s core group of players, though, has largely remained the same, with the exception of the loss of Kevin Durant.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Emoni Bates Cavs
Cavs rookie Emoni Bates confirms that he averaged 46 points per game in 7th grade
Cavs News
Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell
Joe Ingles says Donovan Mitchell will play for New York Knicks someday
Cavs News
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Emoni Bates claps back at diss about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother being called ‘hella trash’
Cavs News
Max Strus Cavs
Max Strus’ NSFW admission on Cavs getting blown out by Knicks at home
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?