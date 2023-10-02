Cavs executive Koby Altman finally breaks his silence on getting arrested during offseason

Cleveland Cavaliers executive Koby Altman had a bit of a run-in with the law earlier this offseason when he was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He has since pled not guilty, but on Monday, he said he feels “awful” that the situation has created a distraction around the organization.

Koby Altman addresses OVI charge: "I feel awful about the distraction this incident has caused." — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) October 2, 2023

Altman added that he has expressed the same sentiment during conversations with people within the organization.

The 41-year-old was pulled over after he allegedly made a traffic violation, and officers placed him under arrest after he allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was charged with a marked lanes violation and OVI, the latter being the impaired driving charge.

The legal situation is unresolved, so Altman wasn’t able to add a whole lot more during media day on Monday.

Some fans have questioned whether the Cavs executive will maintain his role once the legal process is finished. There’s still no certainty in that regard, but the fact that Altman was present at media day is perhaps worth something.

Altman has assembled a talented Cavs roster that is looking to take the next step in the upcoming season. Cleveland made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018, but after taking a quick exit in the first round at the hands of the New York Knicks, the team has a lot to prove in the 2023-24 campaign.

This offseason has been a productive one for the Cavs aside from Altman’s off-court trouble, with additions like Max Strus and Georges Niang highlighting what the organization has been able to accomplish. Altman, who has been largely responsible for rebuilding the franchise following the departure of LeBron James, seemingly has the Cavs on track to be competitive both now and in the future.

Cleveland will open its 2023-23 season on Oct. 25 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Eastern Conference — thanks to teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — looks rather intimidating on paper heading into the season, but it’s a safe bet that the Cavs will try to scrap their way to the top of the pack once the campaign opens.