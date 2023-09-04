Donovan Mitchell responds to Kevin Love’s negative feelings toward New York weather

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love uploaded an Instagram story of him flicking off the weather in New York and tagged star guard Donovan Mitchell in the post.

Mitchell, a New York native, responded to Love in a hilarious way.

Love, 34, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played for three teams — the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, and Cavaliers — across his 15 seasons in the NBA.

The 6-foot-8 forward accomplished a whole lot during his many seasons as a member of the Cavaliers, both from an individual and collective standpoint. He made two All-Star teams with Cleveland and averaged 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game across 489 total regular-season games with the Cavaliers franchise (380 starts).

But, most importantly, Love was an invaluable member of the Cavaliers team that went on to win the NBA title in 2016. Love’s Cavaliers rallied all the way from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win the championship series in seven games.

Meanwhile, Mitchell, 26, was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played for two teams — the Utah Jazz and Cavaliers — across his six seasons in the NBA.

He enjoyed a very productive 2022-23 regular season, his first as a member of the Cavaliers. Mitchell averaged 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game across 68 appearances with Cleveland (all starts).

These numbers were good enough for Mitchell to earn an All-Star nod — the fourth of his pro career — as well as a spot on the All-NBA Second Team.

Cleveland’s 2023 postseason run was short-lived, though. The Cavaliers lost to Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Mitchell underperformed in that series, as he averaged 23.2 points per game on 43.3 percent shooting from the field. Here’s to hoping that Mitchell will be able to lead the Cavaliers to a deeper postseason run during the 2024 playoffs.