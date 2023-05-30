Report: Cavs to host Magic for preseason game in October

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly host the Orlando Magic for a preseason game on Oct. 12.

The Cavs can start circling dates as they get ready to try to improve coming off their first playoff appearance since 2018.

It didn’t end well, as they suffered a five-game loss to the New York Knicks in the first round, but there were encouraging signs during Donovan Mitchell’s first season in Cleveland.

The Cavs won 51 games during the regular season and finished second in the Central Division behind the Milwaukee Bucks. Mitchell was 10th in the league in scoring at 28.3 points per game, and the team had the best defensive rating in the NBA.

However, there is definitely room to improve. According to one NBA executive, Cleveland’s shooting was a notable shortcoming in the series against the Knicks, and a more efficient offense could lead to better results, especially if the defense remains strong.

The Cavaliers also are likely to work on the roster by seeking more talent to surround Mitchell and Darius Garland, who averaged 21.6 points per game this season.

Cleveland reportedly intends to retain Cedi Osman and Lamar Stevens, and Ricky Rubio could be an even better player as he gets further away from the ACL injury he suffered last season.

The Cavs reportedly want the guard to play for Spain in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this summer to better gauge how he might respond next season.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season reportedly is scheduled to start on Oct. 24. The season apparently includes plans for an in-season tournament.

NBA informed teams today that the 2023-24 season will start on Oct. 24, 2023, and conclude April 14, 2024. Noteworthy: If/when In-Season Tournament is approved, initial schedule will have 80 games per team; remaining games scheduled after eight teams advance to knockout rounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2022

The Cavaliers have not announced their full preseason schedule as of yet. Their final preseason game before the 2022-23 regular season started came at Orlando.

After splitting the first two games of the playoff series at home, Cleveland was unable to win again, losing twice at Madison Square Garden before losing the final game of the season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 26.