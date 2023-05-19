Report: Cavs, Heat, Bucks and Knicks among teams interested in Grant Nelson

As things currently stand, the Cleveland Cavaliers only have one selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, that’s not going to stop them from doing their homework. According to a report, they’re showing interest in draft prospect Grant Nelson.

Cleveland’s lone pick in the draft is the No. 49 overall selection. The team is reportedly planning to keep the pick rather than use it in a trade, meaning fans will likely get a chance to watch another rookie in a Cavs uniform next season.

It also sounds like the Cavs will simply draft the best player available instead of trying to fill a positional need.

“The Cavs do intend to keep the pick and not trade out of the draft entirely, sources said,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “They also plan to take whoever is at the top of their draft board, going with the best available player, regardless of position.”

It’s important to note that there are no guarantees Nelson will leave his name in the draft this year. He’s currently in the college hoops transfer portal and could still opt to pull out of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The lengthy forward spent three seasons at North Dakota State University before entering the portal. He showed signs of growth in each of his seasons with NDSU and turned some heads during the 2022-23 campaign.

This past season, he averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

He also isn’t afraid to pull up from 3-point range, though he has some room for growth as a distance shooter. The youngster shot 26.9 percent from deep this past season. To his credit, his career 3-point shooting percentage at the collegiate level is a few ticks higher at 30.7 percent.

Nelson is also a strong defender, as he earned all-conference honors for his defense this past season.

If the North Dakota native remains in the draft this year, it seems like he’ll be a player to watch for the Cavs. It’ll be worth keeping an eye on any potential details that may emerge from his meeting with Cleveland.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place next month on June 22.