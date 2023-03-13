Donovan Mitchell shows love to Cavs fans for MVP chants and support against Hornets

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently picked up a road win against the Charlotte Hornets, and a good handful of Cavs fans made their way to North Carolina to support the squad.

Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell took notice, and he took to Twitter to show love to the team’s loyal fans.

Cavs fans in attendance on Sunday were treated to a nice win over the Hornets. Cleveland used a big fourth quarter to earn a 114-108 victory.

Mitchell did his part, dropping 23 points, three rebounds and three assists, but it was Darius Garland who led the way for Cleveland. It wasn’t Garland’s most efficient night, but he went for 28 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Cavs fans are surely more than willing to give Garland a pass for having one iffy efficiency night because overall, he’s having the most efficient season of his career. He’s shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from deep and has a true shooting percentage of 60.1. All of those marks are the best of his career.

Moreover, over his last 31 games, he’s been virtually unstoppable from 3-point range, shooting 46.1 percent from deep during that stretch. The youngster is very quietly having arguably the best season of his career.

Of course, Mitchell also deserves an enormous amount of credit for the position the fourth-place Cavs are currently in. The four-time All-Star is averaging 27.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his first season away from the Utah Jazz. Without a doubt, Cavs fans are hoping that Mitchell views Cleveland as his long-term home.

Cleveland is still in great shape to earn a playoff bid without having to go through the play-in tournament, and with the way things currently stand, the team is likely even going to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

As Mitchell implied, Cavs fans have been great all season long. The team will need its fans to continue showing out once the playoffs get started. That shouldn’t be a problem for folks in Cleveland, who have waited several years to see the Cavs back in the playoffs.