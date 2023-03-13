- Donovan Mitchell shows love to Cavs fans for MVP chants and support against Hornets
- Report: Cavs concerned Jarrett Allen could miss time due to ‘pretty messed up’ eye
- Report: Darius Garland could miss Friday’s Cavs-Heat game with new injury
- Erik Spoelstra has nothing but good things to say about ‘legit’ and ‘consistent’ Cavs defense
- Kevin Love opens up about his divorce from the Cavs, says he was ‘foaming at the mouth’ for playing time
- Darius Garland recalls Kevin Love being an ‘a-shole’ upon first meeting him
- Darius Garland says he’s going right at Kevin Love during Cavs-Heat contests: ‘Come get on this island’
- Jaylen Brown says there aren’t ‘moral victories in this s–t’ after brutal OT loss to Cavs
- Cavs-Celtics matchup takes big turn as Boston releases loaded injury report
- Caris LeVert after Cavs stifle Pistons: ‘We pride ourselves on being the best defense in the NBA’
Donovan Mitchell shows love to Cavs fans for MVP chants and support against Hornets
- Updated: March 13, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers recently picked up a road win against the Charlotte Hornets, and a good handful of Cavs fans made their way to North Carolina to support the squad.
Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell took notice, and he took to Twitter to show love to the team’s loyal fans.
Always appreciate the love🙏🏾🙏🏾 @cavs fans travel heavy‼️‼️ https://t.co/Gn4CMS7uMe
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 13, 2023
Cavs fans in attendance on Sunday were treated to a nice win over the Hornets. Cleveland used a big fourth quarter to earn a 114-108 victory.
Mitchell did his part, dropping 23 points, three rebounds and three assists, but it was Darius Garland who led the way for Cleveland. It wasn’t Garland’s most efficient night, but he went for 28 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Cavs fans are surely more than willing to give Garland a pass for having one iffy efficiency night because overall, he’s having the most efficient season of his career. He’s shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from deep and has a true shooting percentage of 60.1. All of those marks are the best of his career.
Moreover, over his last 31 games, he’s been virtually unstoppable from 3-point range, shooting 46.1 percent from deep during that stretch. The youngster is very quietly having arguably the best season of his career.
Of course, Mitchell also deserves an enormous amount of credit for the position the fourth-place Cavs are currently in. The four-time All-Star is averaging 27.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in his first season away from the Utah Jazz. Without a doubt, Cavs fans are hoping that Mitchell views Cleveland as his long-term home.
Cleveland is still in great shape to earn a playoff bid without having to go through the play-in tournament, and with the way things currently stand, the team is likely even going to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
As Mitchell implied, Cavs fans have been great all season long. The team will need its fans to continue showing out once the playoffs get started. That shouldn’t be a problem for folks in Cleveland, who have waited several years to see the Cavs back in the playoffs.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login