Report: Cavs could likely get Doug McDermott for Dylan Windler and picks, though they may no longer want him

As the trade deadline for the 2022-23 NBA season continues to approach, rumors regarding potential moves are getting tossed around more and more. The most recent one connects the Cleveland Cavaliers to San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott.

According to a report, the Cavs likely could land McDermott if they were willing to part ways with some draft picks and the oft-injured Dylan Windler. With that in mind, it is unclear if the Cavs still have interest in McDermott.

“McDermott wouldn’t likely cost more than Dylan Windler and a couple of second-round picks, sources said, but teams other than the Cavs might make better offers. And the Cavs’ interest in McDermott, at this point, may not even be a thing,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported.

Not long ago, McDermott was listed as a name to watch for the Cavs alongside Alec Burks and Luke Kennard. Perhaps, the Cavs have decided to focus their attention on one of the other names to watch. It is also possible that the team has shifted its focus entirely to a different batch of players.

When it comes to McDermott, he could definitely contribute for the Cavs. The 6-foot-7 forward is having a solid season for the Spurs. He’s putting up 10.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

As has always been the case for McDermott, his 3-point attack is one of his best assets this season. He’s hitting 41.8 percent of his deep shots, scoring at just a slightly higher rate than his career average.

So, if the Cavs are no longer interested in McDermott, who might they have their eyes on now? The Cavs figure to still be on the lookout for some good fits at the small forward position. The reason for that is because that is the only position in the starting lineup that isn’t completely locked up by a specific player.

Getting a wing who could really complement the playing styles of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would make the Cavs that much more dangerous once the real playoff chase starts to heat up.