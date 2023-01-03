Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game immediately makes Kevin Love’s list of top performances he’s witnessed with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell rewrote the team’s history books on Monday night, as he dropped 71 points in an epic overtime clash against the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell helped the Cavs steal a 145-134 win, and he had some miraculous moments along the way.

Veteran big man Kevin Love has been with the Cavs organization for a long time, but Mitchell’s performance on Monday seems like one that Love will never forget.

No particular order but these top my time as a Cav Bron Game 1 2018 finals

Ky 55 vs Portland and 57 vs San Antonio

Don 71 tonight

Bron and Ky 41 a piece in game 5 down 3-2 2016 finals

Obviously my 34 point first quarter against Portland What am I missing? — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 3, 2023

3-1*** — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 3, 2023

It’s pretty amazing to realize how many incredible Cavs performances Love has seen over the years. He was acquired by the team in 2014 in order to bolster talent around LeBron James after he decided to rejoin the franchise. Though there were many years where trade rumors swirled around Love, he’s still with the team today.

Now, he is an invaluable veteran presence and leader on a really talented — but also really young — Cavs team. Once the playoffs start coming into view, Love’s championship pedigree will be invaluable to the team.

As for where Mitchell’s 71-point game specifically ranks amongst the greatest showings in franchise history, one must determine whether or not circumstances play a role. If circumstances do play a role, it is hard to argue against what James and Kyrie Irving did in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals when they each dropped 41 en route to a Cavs win.

After all, that game helped jump-start the team’s historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors.

However, aside from that game, it might be hard to find a better performance than Mitchell’s 71-point effort. After all, no Cavs player has ever scored more points in a single game. To make matters even more impressive, Mitchell was just two rebounds away from a triple-double.

He finished with 11 assists and eight boards in the game to go along with his 71 points.

At the end of the day, an official ranking isn’t really necessary. The most important thing for Cavs fans to keep in mind is just how lucky they have been over the years to witness some truly unforgettable performances by some of the most talented players in the league today.