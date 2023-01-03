- Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game immediately makes Kevin Love’s list of top performances he’s witnessed with Cavs
- Report: Donovan Mitchell spurned team workouts with Jazz to instead train ‘harder than ever’ in Miami after Rudy Gobert trade
- Kyrie Irving looks back on ‘Call of Duty’ session with Donovan Mitchell before saying he knew Cavs guard would have big game
- NBA players react to Donovan Mitchell dropping Cavs-record 71 points against Bulls
- Donovan Mitchell vows to improve: ‘I’ve been playing quite s—-y to be quite honest with you’
- Report: Cavs expected to search trade market for short-term wing option
- Report: Cavs concerned Darius Garland could miss time with new thumb injury
- LeBron James’ former teammate says 2007 Cavs was ‘least talented group’ he ever took to Finals
- Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
- Kyrie Irving says 5 years of offensive development can make Evan Mobley one of NBA’s ‘most complete’ players
Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game immediately makes Kevin Love’s list of top performances he’s witnessed with Cavs
- Updated: January 3, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell rewrote the team’s history books on Monday night, as he dropped 71 points in an epic overtime clash against the Chicago Bulls.
Mitchell helped the Cavs steal a 145-134 win, and he had some miraculous moments along the way.
Veteran big man Kevin Love has been with the Cavs organization for a long time, but Mitchell’s performance on Monday seems like one that Love will never forget.
No particular order but these top my time as a Cav
Bron Game 1 2018 finals
Ky 55 vs Portland and 57 vs San Antonio
Don 71 tonight
Bron and Ky 41 a piece in game 5 down 3-2 2016 finals
Obviously my 34 point first quarter against Portland
What am I missing?
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 3, 2023
3-1***
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 3, 2023
It’s pretty amazing to realize how many incredible Cavs performances Love has seen over the years. He was acquired by the team in 2014 in order to bolster talent around LeBron James after he decided to rejoin the franchise. Though there were many years where trade rumors swirled around Love, he’s still with the team today.
Now, he is an invaluable veteran presence and leader on a really talented — but also really young — Cavs team. Once the playoffs start coming into view, Love’s championship pedigree will be invaluable to the team.
As for where Mitchell’s 71-point game specifically ranks amongst the greatest showings in franchise history, one must determine whether or not circumstances play a role. If circumstances do play a role, it is hard to argue against what James and Kyrie Irving did in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals when they each dropped 41 en route to a Cavs win.
After all, that game helped jump-start the team’s historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors.
However, aside from that game, it might be hard to find a better performance than Mitchell’s 71-point effort. After all, no Cavs player has ever scored more points in a single game. To make matters even more impressive, Mitchell was just two rebounds away from a triple-double.
He finished with 11 assists and eight boards in the game to go along with his 71 points.
At the end of the day, an official ranking isn’t really necessary. The most important thing for Cavs fans to keep in mind is just how lucky they have been over the years to witness some truly unforgettable performances by some of the most talented players in the league today.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login