Rudy Gobert recounts positive aspects of relationship with Donovan Mitchell ahead of reunion in matchup vs. Cavs

The two biggest trades of the 2022 NBA offseason included former Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

While Gobert was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a slew of players and future picks, Mitchell was sent to the Cavs for a similarly hefty bundle of assets.

During their time as teammates on the Jazz, there were numerous reports about the two not getting along all that well. Though there were seemingly some rough spots when it came to their relationship as teammates, Gobert himself recently recounted many of the positives.

He did so as his Timberwolves prepare to head to Cleveland to take on the Cavs on Sunday.

The struggling Timberwolves' next stop is Cleveland, where Rudy Gobert will see Donovan Mitchell for the first time since their Utah run ended.

Though the Wolves were expected to be real competitors in the Western Conference this season after acquiring Gobert, they have once again gotten off to a slow start in the 2022-23 campaign.

They currently own a 5-8 record on the season and sit at the No. 13 seed in the West. Obviously, they’ll be looking to get a win versus a talented Cavs team on Sunday. Govber is having another solid season in terms of per-game averages thus far and is putting up 13.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.

As for the Cavs, they have hit a bit of a slump as of late. After starting the season off about as hot as any team in the NBA, the Cavs have dropped three straight games. Their most recent loss came against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Despite leading for the majority of that game, the Cavs ended up going cold near the end of the fourth quarter. They couldn’t hold off Curry or the Warriors who ended up winning the game, 106-101.

Mitchell had an impressive night in the loss, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Though he has been an incredible addition for the Cavs throughout the young season, it wouldn’t be a shock if he took his game to another level in the matchup versus the Wolves and his former costar.

After facing off against the Wolves on Sunday, the Cavs will then have to travel to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the only two-loss team left in the NBA.