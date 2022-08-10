- Report: Cavs release full preseason schedule for 2022-23 campaign
- Updated: August 10, 2022
With each passing day, the most anticipated regular season in the last few years for the Cleveland Cavaliers inches closer.
After an impressive season last year, the Cavs enter the 2022-23 NBA campaign as a team with legitimate playoff goals.
On Wednesday, the team announced its preseason schedule. Four games will take place against three different Eastern Conference opponents.
#Cavs announce their preseason schedule:
Oct. 5 @ Philadelphia
Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia
Oct. 12 vs. Atlanta
Oct. 14 @ Orlando
— Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) August 10, 2022
Each game should be a great test for Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and the rest of the talented Cavs roster.
While not much stake is ever really put into preseason games in the NBA, the matchups will serve as a good indication of how the team is playing after a long offseason.
The future seems really bright in Cleveland, but the Cavs have to prove that last season was just a small sample of how high their ceiling can be.
Surely, fans will continue to monitor the team closely in the coming months as players start ramping up and preparing for the season ahead.
