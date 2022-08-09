Opposing executive says Cavs will win their division over Bucks and Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting to gain some respect around the NBA.

After taking a major step forward in the 2021-22 season, the Cavs have even bigger goals for the 2022-23 campaign, and one rival executive seems to have some extremely high expectations for them.

The executive apparently believes that Cleveland will win its division over teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

Opposing exec tells Hoops Wire on #Cavs: “I think they’ll win that division.” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 9, 2022

The Bucks are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, and it would be a huge achievement for the Cavs to finish ahead of them in the 2022-23 season.

Doing so, however, is going to be a tall task. The Bucks won 51 games in the 2021-22 regular season and are likely highly motivated going into the 2022-23 regular season after taking a difficult playoff exit in the 2022 postseason.

Above all else, Milwaukee has a generational talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as a solid supporting cast, which probably makes it tough for most NBA fans to see the Cavs finishing above the Bucks this season.

However, Cleveland can’t be counted out, as the squad is talented and extremely driven. For a good chunk of the 2021-22 season, the team seemed like a lock for the playoffs, but injuries derailed things.

Missing the playoffs last season surely has the Cavs motivated to check that box in the 2022-23 campaign. With rising stars like Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley set to return, there’s no telling what the ceiling is for Cleveland.

The Cavs would love nothing more than to live up to the expectations of those who believe in them.