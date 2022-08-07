- Nashville SC shows Darius Garland love, presents Cavs star with custom jersey
Nashville SC of Major League Soccer showed some serious love to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
The club presented the All-Star guard with a custom jersey when he showed up to a game over the weekend.
DG the PG is N the house 🙌@dariusgarland22 x #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/fJZ7xZTaoo
— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 7, 2022
Garland was seemingly very appreciative of the gesture, shouting out the club on Twitter.
@NashvilleSC LITTT‼️‼️
— Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) August 7, 2022
Garland really rose to stardom during the 2021-22 season with the Cavs. He took a major step forward last season and looks to be the leader of the franchise moving forward.
The Vanderbilt University product averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game and shot a career-best 46.2 percent from the field.
Not only that, Garland also nearly led the Cavs to the playoffs, as the team made the league’s play-in tournament before dropping back-to-back games and eventually falling out of the final playoff field.
The No. 5 overall pick by the Cavs back in the 2019 NBA Draft, Garland has improved steadily in each of his seasons in the NBA.
Now, the Cavs are hoping he can continue to grow as a player as they surround him with more talent in the 2022-23 season. Cleveland will now have Caris LeVert for a full season, and the team added wing Ochai Agbaji in the 2022 NBA Draft.
If the Cavs can bring back guard Collin Sexton as well, they are going to have an extremely dynamic team to put around Garland.
For now, he appears to be enjoying his offseason by taking in some soccer and picking up some fresh new merchandise along the way.
