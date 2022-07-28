Report: CSKA Moscow threatening legal action after former Cavs guard signs with Olimpia Milano

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos is in a bit of a sticky situation after signing a deal with Olimpia Milano.

Pangos, who previously signed a deal with CSKA Moscow in February, did not return to Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Kevin Pangos terminated the contract with CSKA Moscow unilaterally and accepted the offer of Olimpia Milan,” the Russian team declared in a statement.

The deal Pangos signed with CSKA Moscow reportedly was for three years.

“The club is considering the possibility of going to court to receive the buyout provided by the contract with CSKA,” the statement read.

It’s not an ideal situation for Pangos, but it looks like he could continue his professional career playing for Olimpia Milano regardless of the legal action.

The 29-year-old guard played his collegiate ball at Gonzaga University and had a short stint in the NBA with the Cavs during the 2021-22 season. He provided some depth in the backcourt after Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio both suffered season-ending injuries.

Pangos played limited minutes for the Cavs, but he did appear in 24 games and make three starts. He averaged 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 6.9 minutes per game. Pangos shot 32.6 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from beyond the arc during his time in Cleveland.

Now, Pangos is looking to have a solid stint with Olimpia Milano. It’s unfortunate that he had to leave CSKA Moscow on such bad terms, but it’s hard to fault him for not returning to Russia given the circumstances.

If he plays well enough, Pangos could get another shot in the NBA at some point in his basketball career.