Motivated Isaac Okoro lets the world know that he’s ‘in love’ with basketball and ‘can’t let up’
- Updated: July 26, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Isaac Okoro shared how “in love” he is with basketball and working on his game in a recent Instagram post.
Okoro appears to be determined to improve in a big way ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, which will be his third in the league.
After the Cavs selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Okoro has started all but six games that he has appeared in during his career.
The defensive-minded wing averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.
During the season, his shooting numbers improved in a big way compared to those of his rookie campaign. As a rookie, Okoro shot just 42.0 percent from the field and 29.0 percent from deep.
Cavs fans certainly are hoping he continues to make strides offensively, as the team could use more proven scoring on the wing to help Darius Garland carry the offense.
Okoro, who made an All-Rookie team in his first NBA season, should be a big part of the Cavs’ plans going forward. He is an important defender for the team and complements his teammates well on the floor.
The 21-year-old has also been fairly durable, appearing in 67 games in each of his first two seasons.
The Cavs are hoping Okoro continues to develop as a key piece for them going forward. Cleveland just missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, and it may need Okoro to step up if it wants to make it there in the 2022-23 season.
