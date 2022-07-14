Report: Tristan Thompson having another baby with Khloe Kardashian in unconventional way

Former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is apparently having another baby with on-again, off-again partner Khloe Kardashian, this time through a surrogate.

TMZ disclosed the news on its website, noting that the planned arrival of their new child was apparently decided prior to their most recent breakup.

“Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up, Tristan Thompson … TMZ has learned,” the website claimed. “Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the baby will be born via surrogate. We’re told the birth is imminent, within days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so. “The timeline of the surrogate’s pregnancy seemingly indicates Khloe and Tristan made the decision to have the baby before their most recent split. “As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been together, broke up, got back together and broke up again over allegations of cheating.”

The relationship between Thompaon and the reality television star began in 2016. That was shortly after Thompson and the Cavaliers had captured the franchise’s first-ever NBA title.

Over the ensuing years, Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship had moments of joy as well as heartbreak. The most joyous event came in April 2018, when the couple’s daughter True was born.

Turmoil in the relationship first surfaced when charges of infidelity by Thompson were publicly noted. After breaking up, the couple reunited and appeared together on Kardashian’s reality show.

A major source of conflict between the couple then emerged late last year when model Maralee Nichols gave birth to Thompson’s son Theo.

One report indicates that in the aftermath of that messy situation, Thompson and Kardashian haven’t spoken to each other since last December.

Thompson was originally drafted by the Cavaliers with the fourth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, three picks after the Cavs chose Kyrie Irving with the top overall choice.

During his NBA career, Thompson has largely been known for his rebounding skills. He left the Cavaliers as a free agent in 2020 to sign with the Boston Celtics.

As chaotic as Thompson’s personal life has been, his professional life has seen a series of changes in just the past year.

Last August, the Celtics traded him to the Sacramento Kings, who then dealt him to the Indiana Pacers this past February. The Pacers soon released him, with Thompson then signing to play for the Chicago Bulls.

Whether or not the birth of ther surrogate child brings Thompson and Kardashian back together again is something that remains to be seen.