Report: Cavs plan to have 2022 draft pick remain overseas to further develop

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Australian wing Luke Travers with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He’s impressed through two games at the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 4.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

The 20-year-old seems to be a very solid all-around player and one to watch for the future.

While Travers could be with the Cavaliers once training camp starts, the plan is for him to return overseas for the upcoming season so he can continue developing, according to a recent report.

“But, those same sources say that the plan is for Travers to return overseas for this upcoming NBA season to allow him to further grow and condition while Cleveland waits for roster space to open up down the line,” wrote Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid.

Although Travers has shown that he has some nice talent, he likely wouldn’t see much floor time for the Cavs this season. It would be better for his development if he were to return overseas and get meaningful minutes.

His summer league experience with the Cavs will undoubtedly help him turn into a better player. Travers has spent the past couple of seasons playing for the Perth Wildcats of the Australian NBL.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while knocking down 41.7 percent of his shots from the field.

Cleveland is looking to make it to the playoffs this season after losing back-to-back games in the play-in tournament last season.

With a core of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen leading the way, the future looks bright for the Cavs. Travers is surely hoping that he will be able to play alongside those three sometime in the future.