Report: Cavs announce stunning increase in merchandise sales amid team’s resurgent season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the surprise stories of the 2021-22 NBA season. After years of struggling in the post-LeBron James era, the team is firmly in the postseason mix this year.

Looking beyond the current campaign, the team seems to have a very bright future as well. Many of its top players are incredibly young and have not even reached their prime years yet. Thanks to that, the Cavs seem well on their way to becoming perennial contenders for the foreseeable future.

As a result of all of that, it appears as though Cavs fans are pumped to rep their team again. Based on a recent report, Cavs merchandise has been flying off the shelves this year in comparison to the previous year.

“Cavs officials say sales at the team shop are up 247% from last year, which is only open on Cavs’ game days,” Jon Rudder of News 5 Cleveland wrote. “Online, they’ve seen a 70% spike in traffic at Cavs.com.”

While selling merchandise isn’t everything, it is definitely a sign that enthusiasm is back for Cavs fans.

It’s no secret that the first few seasons following James’ departure were tough. However, along the way, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman seemed to be making the right moves. Above all, he managed to hit on several key draft picks. He also had success on the trade market during the rebuilding process.

Now, the Cavs are fighting for a playoff spot. This season, they’re hoping to stay out of the play-in tournament and enter the playoff bracket in the East outright.

Ultimately, either outcome will be a huge step in the right direction for the Cavs and even more reason for fans to continue cheering on their hometown team.