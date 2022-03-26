Kevin Love among ‘Gods’ that Kevin Durant crowns on prestigious basketball list

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love recently received a notable accolade with his inclusion on a list of the 45 greatest McDonald’s All-Americans.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant signed off on the list.

Love was named to the 2007 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game. James Harden, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose also played in the event.

After Love graduated from high school, he moved on to play college basketball at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Love was later taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and spent his first six NBA seasons as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2014, he was acquired by the Cavaliers and became a key part of four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals.

After LeBron James left in 2018, Love and the Cavaliers endured three brutal seasons in which the team didn’t come close to reaching the playoffs.

In addition to those woes, Love struggled to stay physically healthy during the Cavs’ stretch of difficult seasons. He appeared in just over 100 games during that three-season span.

This season, Love has had a strong showing for the improved Cavaliers. In 65 games, he is averaging 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

While his numbers have declined compared to those of his peak years, the veteran is still making a solid impact for Cleveland. He’d surely love to help the team make a little run in the playoffs.