Report: Cavs big man Jarrett Allen has a ‘hopeful’ timeline in mind for a return to action

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is hoping that he’ll be able to get back on the court within the next three weeks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic wrote that Allen, who has been out of Cleveland’s lineup since fracturing a finger earlier this month, is trying to return soon.

“Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is hopeful of a return to the lineup within the next three weeks after suffering a fractured left finger on March 6, sources said,” Charania wrote. “Allen has so far resisted surgery on the finger, which would have had a lengthy return timetable. The Cavaliers have 11 games left in the season.”

Allen has been one of the key figures in the improvement of the Cavaliers this season after three straight miserable seasons for the team. In 56 games this season, Allen has compiled averages of 16.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Numbers like those explain in part why the Cavaliers have a 41-30 record for the 2021-22 campaign. For comparison, the Cavaliers won a total of 60 games over the last three seasons combined.

Since losing Allen to injury, the Cavaliers have won four of seven games. Getting Allen back in time for an expected berth in the playoffs would offer the Cavs their best chance at making a deep run.

Allen’s value to the Cavaliers quickly became evident after they traded for him last season, which helps explain why they gave him a lucrative new deal. When the Cavs first acquired Allen, it was part of a large deal in which he was shipped away from the Brooklyn Nets.

While the Cavaliers and their fans are clearly keeping a close eye on any new information regarding Allen’s potential return, the team continues to focus on its current situation. That means zeroing in on Monday night’s home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.