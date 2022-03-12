Erik Spoelstra heaps heavy praise upon Evan Mobley ahead of Cavs-Heat matchup

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra referenced his own basketball playing career while praising Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, thanks to a unique family connection.

“He’s really improved. It’s just incredible. I played college basketball with his dad and he looks exactly like him. …..A lot bigger….He’s ready.” Spo on Cavs rookie Evan Mobley — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 11, 2022

Spoelstra played collegiately at the University of Portland with Eric Mobley, the father of the Cavs’ young standout, more than three decades ago. The size differential noted by Spoelstra is five inches, based on the younger Mobley’s current listed height of 6-foot-11.

The younger Mobley has had a standout rookie campaign for the Cavaliers after the team selected him with the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Offering the Cavs a consistent presence in the frontcourt, the younger Mobley has also been one of the key reasons why the team has had a resurgence this season.

Starting in all of his 57 games this season for the Cavaliers, the younger Mobley is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In contrast, the elder Mobley put up more modest numbers.

While the Cavaliers currently have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference, they’re just five games behind the conference-best Heat entering Friday’s game

Spoelstra’s look back was only a brief one, considering he’s trying to keep the Heat thriving with one month left in the 2021-22 regular season.

Entering their Friday night game against the Cavaliers, the Heat have a 44-23 record, two games better than the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The contest against the Cavaliers is the fourth game in their seven-game home stand.

The younger Mobley has no doubt impressed many other NBA coaches in his short time in the league. However, none have the distinction of playing with the elder Mobley.