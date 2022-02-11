Report: Cavs were ‘split’ on trading for polarizing guard Dennis Schroder

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly were “split” on trading for guard Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline.

Schroder was ultimately traded by the Boston Celtics to a rebuilding Houston Rockets team, but according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavs mulled making a deal for Schroder to boost their backcourt.

“Boston’s Dennis Schroder remained a possibility in the final hour — until the Celtics flipped the polarizing guard along with Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to Houston for Daniel Theis,” Fedor wrote. “Sources say there was a split on Schroder, who doesn’t always mesh well with teammates and has a bit of a me-first style that features an abundance of over-dribbling and perplexing passes.”

Cleveland has suffered some devastating backcourt losses this season, and Schroder would have been an interesting addition for the Cavs. However, the team clearly valued the chemistry of its current group rather than risking a move for Schroder.

The veteran guard is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cavs are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as they have a 34-21 record through their first 55 games.

Schroder can certainly score the ball, but he also takes a lot of shots per game. This season, Schroder is attempting 11.9 shots per game in just 29.2 minutes of action per contest.

Cleveland’s current roster has shown that it can be a serious contender, so it makes sense that the Cavs were unwilling to risk a move for Schroder at the deadline, especially since he is a free agent following the 2021-22 season. With the deadline now in the rearview, Cleveland will look to make a run with its current group.