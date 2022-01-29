Kevin Love issues thankful reaction to news of Tom Brady’s retirement

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly retiring from the league.

The news is sending shock waves throughout the sports world, and Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love recently made his thoughts known on the matter.

Love took to Instagram and made it clear how grateful he is to have experienced 22 seasons of Brady’s greatness.

Brady’s impact will never be forgotten. He spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving major marks on both organizations.

In total, he won seven Super Bowl titles. Six of them came with the Patriots, and the seventh came with the Bucs. No player in NFL history has more rings than Brady.

Brady is a 15-time Pro Bowler and three-time MVP, and his retirement undoubtedly marks the end of an era in football. The league might never have the same feel.

Love clearly appreciates everything Brady has done for the sports world.

Love himself knows what it’s like to be an impactful player. The big man helped the Cavs organization capture an iconic NBA title in 2016. That is a championship that will never be forgotten in Cleveland.

This season, Love is trying to help the Cavs make another title push. Cleveland has been arguably the NBA’s best story so far this season, and Love has made a nice impact along the way.

Brady’s time in the NFL might be done, but it appears that Love still has something left in the tank.