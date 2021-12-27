Mark Price praises Cavs after impressive blowout win vs. Raptors

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Mark Price recently took to Twitter and heaped some praise on the 2021-22 Cavs.

Cleveland annihilated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday by a score of 144-99. The win caught Price’s attention.

The @cavs are rolling! 5 starters in double figures. When the rock is flowing and everyone is getting touches it makes you tough to beat. Keep up the good work young fellas! — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) December 27, 2021

The Raptors were very shorthanded in Sunday’s contest, but so was Cleveland. A 45-point victory is impressive regardless of the circumstances. The Cavs’ win pushed the team’s overall record to 20-13 on the season.

Cleveland’s starting lineup put together a dominant effort against the Raptors. All five starters scored at least 16 points.

Darius Garland had a big game, as he went for 22 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Love flirted with a double-double as well, as he finished with 22 points and nine boards in just 18 minutes.

The Cavs have now won seven of their last eight games and 11 of their last 14. If Cleveland continues to play at a high level for the remainder of the season, the team will definitely find itself in the playoffs.

Price, who experienced his fair share of playoff basketball during his NBA career, offered his take on the Cavs’ chances at having success in the postseason.

I think it bodes well, does it help to have a star come playoffs? Yes, but I do believe the Cavs have several budding stars in Garland/Mobley/Allen — Mark Price (@Mark25Price) December 27, 2021

Of course, the Cavs need to reach the playoffs before they can start thinking about making a deep run, but it certainly seems like this Cleveland squad is going to be a tough out. The group plays with a lot of fight and knows how to take a punch.

The Cavs’ next game will come on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Cleveland is looking to keep its momentum moving in the right direction.