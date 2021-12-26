Draymond Green’s message to Kevin Love after seeing old videos of him disparaging Cavs teammates

Kevin Love is having a bounce-back year with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

He has embraced his role as one of the team’s leaders and strongest players off the bench. It is a complete turnaround from his behavior and performances from the past couple of seasons.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently empathized with Love, saying he understood why the former NBA champion found it hard to have fun on the court after “going from winning to losing.”

After LeBron James left town back in 2018, Cleveland went from being a title contender to one of the worst teams in the NBA. This likely had a negative effect on Love who had already gotten used to fighting for a playoff spot.

The Cavs have missed the postseason every year since James departed the organization. However, this could be the year that Cleveland finally make it back to the playoffs. It is currently 19-13 and holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Several players have stepped up for the team in this campaign, including Love.

The 6-foot-8 big man is posting averages of 12.4 points. 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 3-pointers per game. What’s even more impressive is that Love is doing it in just 20.1 minutes per contest and while not starting a single game this season.

Cleveland had been one of the league’s hottest teams coming into its game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. It had been victors of six straight matches before the Celtics ended the win streak.

The Cavs will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.