Former Cavs big man says Darius Garland is the 2nd best point guard in the Eastern Conference

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Darius Garland is having a career season.

On Monday, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins declared that Garland is the second best point guard in the Eastern Conference behind Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

Outside of Trae Young that young Stud Darius Garland is the 2nd Best PG in the Eastern Conference and he should be an All-Star Reserve this year!!! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 20, 2021

The Vanderbilt University product is putting up a career-best 19.1 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season. In addition, he’s shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from downtown.

Still, Perkins’ claim about the 21-year-old Garland is pretty lofty considering how many great point guards there are in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is a noteworthy candidate in the conversation.

The sophomore player is averaging a career-high 19.9 points, 8.1 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season. He’s shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from distance.

Another significant competitor in the Eastern Conference point guard rankings is Milwaukee Bucks star Jrue Holiday.

Holiday, 31, doesn’t get the national attention a ton of other players receive. However, he’s one of the more invaluable guards in the league.

The veteran is putting up 17.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.4 steals per contest this season. He was a huge reason the Bucks won the 2021 title.

There are other elite point guards, such as the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon, Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry and Chicago Bulls’ Lonzo Ball.

In addition, it’s likely Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Kyrie Irving and Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons would both be vying for the top spot among point guards if they were playing this season.

Yet, Garland has displayed immense growth and provided his team with winning plays. The Cavs are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference right now.