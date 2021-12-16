Isaac Okoro flexes his insane poster dunk with cocky 2-word statement while several NBA players react

Against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Cleveland Cavaliers wingman Isaac Okoro delivered a poster dunk against several Houston defenders.

He promoted the big play on social media, and several fellow NBA players gave him some love.

The Cavs blew out the Rockets, who had been on a hot streak lately. Okoro had a nice overall game with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting while hitting all three of his 3-point attempts.

With an 18-12 record, Cleveland is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and is looking like not only a playoff team, but perhaps a team that could make some noise in the postseason.

Its defense, which was a big problem last season, is now one of the best in the game.

The Cavs have been able to sustain their success even without Collin Sexton, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

A big part of Cleveland’s turnaround has been rookie big man Evan Mobley, who has impressed many around the league. In fact, one former NBA player told The Athletic that Mobley is “going to be a superstar in two more years.”

Guard Darius Garland is also continuing to mature. On the season he is averaging 19.0 points and 7.4 assists per game while hitting 38.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.