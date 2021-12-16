Darius Garland explains how Ricky Rubio helps him get ‘cheap’ buckets

Several players on the Cleveland Cavaliers have hit their strides this season, helping lead the team to a 18-12 record.

Among those who have been playing well for the Cavs are point guards Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio.

After Cleveland’s emphatic win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Garland shared how playing with Rubio has allowed him to score “cheap” baskets.

“What Ricky does means a lot,” said Garland. “It gives me a little break to come off the ball. I can get some cheap, easy buckets because I know he’s always going to try and find me. He does that with everybody. “If I’m open, I know he’s going to try and find me. It’s the same with his teammates. He makes life a little easier.”

Rubio has made a name for himself in the sport as a premier facilitator. The 31-year-old veteran has averaged 7.6 assists per game throughout his NBA career. This season, he has barely missed a beat, dishing out 6.5 dimes per contest while coming primarily off the bench.

As for Garland, he has improved both his scoring and playmaking skills this year. He is averaging career-highs in points and assists per game.

The rising star serves as Cleveland’s main ball-handler. But when he shares the court with Rubio, he is able to play more off the ball and find great scoring opportunities because of Rubio’s knack for feeding the ball to his teammates.

The Cavs are currently winners of five straight games. They will look to extend their win streak when they visit the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.