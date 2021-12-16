Jalen Green posts desperate 4-word message midgame as Cavs crush his Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is currently out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, but there’s no questioning the rookie’s desire to get back on the court.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft tweeted a four-word message during the Rockets’ blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

i just wanna hoop😭 — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) December 16, 2021

Green, 19, hasn’t played since he injured his hamstring on Nov. 24 in the Rockets’ win over the Chicago Bulls.

Houston went on a nice run after Green was injured, winning the following six games after the Nov. 24 victory. However, Houston wasn’t as fortunate on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers absolutely dominated the Rockets, winning 124-89 to improve to 18-12 on the season.

Cleveland was led by Darius Garland (21 points) and Isaac Okoro (20 points) in the win. Veteran Kevin Love added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Cavs as well.

It’s understandable that Green is frustrated that he can’t play, especially when his team is struggling like the Rockets did on Wednesday.

The rookie guard has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in his NBA career, as he is shooting just 38.2 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.

On the season, Green is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has appeared in 18 games so far for Houston.

The Cavs are on a roll after Wednesday’s win, as they’ve taken eight of their last 10 games including five straight victories.

Cleveland will have a few days off before taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.