Report: Former Cavs guard will fight on Jake Paul’s undercard, could face off against Frank Gore

According to a report, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury undercard bout next month.

Interestingly, it sounds like a potential opponent for Williams is NFL legend Frank Gore.

NBA-Boxing world crossover, per sources: Former All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will fight on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard bout on Dec. 18. Frank Gore — third on the NFL’s all-time rushing yards list — is a potential opponent for Williams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2021

No matter who Williams ends up fighting, it’s sure to draw many eyeballs from Cavs fans and NBA fans in general.

Williams only spent part of one season with the Cavs, and it came at the end of his career. Over 24 games with the organization, he posted averages of 7.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

He shot 46.3 percent from the field with Cleveland and 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

Williams made three All-Star teams during his playing days and was a pretty elite guard during his prime. For his career, he averaged 16.3 points and 8.1 assists per game.

If Williams does end up fighting Gore, it’ll add even more intrigue. Gore, 38, hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but he has a long list of accomplishments under his belt. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler with nine seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing to his credit.

For his career, Gore has 16,000 rushing yards on the dot to go along with 81 rushing touchdowns. He was a third-round draft pick way back in 2005.

Time will tell if Williams does end up facing Gore. No matter what, it sounds like fans will be able to see Williams in action whether the opponent is Gore or someone else. More details should emerge soon, as the event is a little more than a month away.