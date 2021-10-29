Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ status for highly anticipated clash with Cavs

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in a highly anticipated matchup.

Cavs fans will always think of James as a legend in the city of Cleveland, and it’s always a big deal when he faces off against his former team.

Unfortunately, there is some uncertainty regarding the superstar’s status for Friday’s game. It sounds like his availability will be determined just before the game.

LeBron James a game time decision for Lakers tonight vs Cavs, said Vogel. James dealing with sore right ankle. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 29, 2021

Although Cleveland would probably have a better chance at getting a win on Friday if James is sidelined, it’s safe to assume that tons of Cavs fans are hoping to see the 17-time All-Star play.

James made his NBA debut with the Cavs 18 years ago Friday, which makes the upcoming game even more special.

As of Thursday, there was reportedly optimism surrounding James’ chances at suiting up against the Cavs, but fans will have to wait until Friday evening to get a definitive answer.

James has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury. The Lakers have gone 1-1 in his absence.

Prior to the injury, James’ season was off to a hot start. Over three games, he’s averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from deep.

The Cavs are hoping to hand James’ Lakers their fourth loss of the season. L.A.’s campaign is off to a rocky start, but the same can’t be said about the Cavs’ first few games. Cleveland is 3-2 on the season.

James’ status should become clear as the game inches closer.