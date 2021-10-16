Report: Cavs agree to 2-way deals with Tacko Fall and R.J. Nembhard

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to two-way deals with 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall and guard R.J. Nembhard after both players impressed during the team’s training camp.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are signing 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fall earned deal out of Cavaliers training camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to convert guard RJ Nembhard to a two-way contract, @HoopsRumors has learned. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) October 16, 2021

The two-way contracts will allow the Cavaliers to keep the two players, with both expected to see lots of action with the team’s G League affiliate.

Fall is an intriguing prospect, in part because of his size. He’s a 25-year-old native of Senegal who played 26 games for the Boston Celtics over the past two seasons.

Nembhard was originally signed by the Cavaliers to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract last month and was undrafted out of Texas Christian University. He played for the Miami Heat’s Summer League team.

The Cavaliers continue to rebuild their franchise, with hopes that Fall and Nembhard can contribute over the course of their 2021-22 regular seasons that gets underway on Wednesday.