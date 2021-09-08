Report: Cavs expected to sign promising undrafted guard for training camp

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expected to sign 23-year-old guard Mitch Ballock for training camp.

The Cavaliers are expected to sign guard Mitch Ballock for training camp, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Ballock played summer league with the Sixers last month. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) September 8, 2021

Ballock, a rookie, went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Fortunately for him, it sounds like he’s going to get an opportunity to prove his worth with the Cavs in training camp.

Ballock spent his collegiate career at Creighton University. During his time there, he played against some elite competition, and he managed to post respectable numbers.

He finished his stint at Creighton with averages of 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point land.

The 6-foot-5 backcourt piece could provide the Cavs with some depth if he were to make the roster. However, he’s going to have to put together a strong training camp if he wants to be considered for a legitimate role with the organization.