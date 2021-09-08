- Report: Cavs expected to sign promising undrafted guard for training camp
- Joakim Noah reveals how Cleveland native confronted him in Mexico over his decade-old Cavs diatribe
- Report: Cavs still showing interest in acquiring Ben Simmons
- Report: Dylan Windler could miss start of training camp
- Report: Cavs’ detailed minutes plan for their frontcourt has ominous outlook for Kevin Love
- Report: Denzel Valentine interested in joining Cavs with Garrison Mathews also a possibility
- Former Cavs assistant coach urges teams to try to acquire Kevin Love
- Hilarious pro-Cavs sign pops up during ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
- Report: Ben Simmons’ close relationship with Darius Garland is 1 reason why he’s open to joining Cavs
- Former NBA guard dubs Evan Mobley ‘baby Chris Bosh’ after seeing him dominate in scrimmage
Report: Cavs expected to sign promising undrafted guard for training camp
- Updated: September 8, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expected to sign 23-year-old guard Mitch Ballock for training camp.
The Cavaliers are expected to sign guard Mitch Ballock for training camp, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Ballock played summer league with the Sixers last month.
— JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) September 8, 2021
Ballock, a rookie, went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Fortunately for him, it sounds like he’s going to get an opportunity to prove his worth with the Cavs in training camp.
Ballock spent his collegiate career at Creighton University. During his time there, he played against some elite competition, and he managed to post respectable numbers.
He finished his stint at Creighton with averages of 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point land.
The 6-foot-5 backcourt piece could provide the Cavs with some depth if he were to make the roster. However, he’s going to have to put together a strong training camp if he wants to be considered for a legitimate role with the organization.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login