Report: Dylan Windler could miss start of training camp

According to a report, Cleveland Cavaliers wing Dylan Windler might not be ready for the start of training camp as he recovers from knee surgery.

“[Taurean] Prince’s departure also creates an opportunity for oft-injured 2019 No. 26 pick Dylan Windler, who brings the exact skill set Cleveland seeks,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But sources say it’s not a certainty Windler is ready for the start of camp following April surgery on his left knee.”

Windler, who is only 24 years old, is sometimes a forgotten youngster by fans. Given the amount of young talent Cleveland possesses, it can be easy for a player to get lost in the mix.

The 2020-21 season was Windler’s first at the NBA level. He appeared in just 31 games, but when he was on the floor, he showed signs of exciting potential.

The former first-round pick finished the year with averages of 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He made 43.8 percent of his shots from the floor and 33.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Windler had an outstanding collegiate career at Belmont University. During his senior season, he averaged 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

He’d love to reach those levels of production in the NBA one day. Time will tell if he plays a big role for the Cavs in the upcoming campaign.